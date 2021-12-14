Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Anurag Thakur on Tuesday launched an attack on National Conference president Farooq Abdullah following his recent India- Pakistan remark. Abdullah, on Monday, condoled the death of two policemen in a terror attack in Srinagar and asked the government to hold talks with Pakistan to bring peace to the region. Following the comment, union ministers and leaders have now lashed out at Abdullah for trying to make ‘political gain’ by batting for talks with Pakistan.

Following Abdullah’s comments on wanting India and Pakistan to find a way to bring peace in the region, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India Pralhad Joshi hit out at the same. Launching an attack on Abdullah, Joshi said that the NC leader should go to Pakistan if he liked it so much. “If he has a love for Pakistan, he should go to Pakistan. He has always reflected a love for Pakistan by batting to hold talks with them. If he likes it so much, he should go there and settle,” the minister said.

Union Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur also hit out at Abdullah for his comments. Replying to the NC leader’s interest in wanting peace talks with Pakistan, Thakur said that, “there are some people who question decisions taken by India and demands talk with Pakistan. We were, are and always will be against terrorism.” Meanwhile, Thakur also pointed out Abdullah’s comments on India wanting a ‘bold PM’ and said that India already has one. “PM Modi is very much capable and strong leader. He is the one who ordered the surgical strike,” Thakur said.

Farooq Abdullah asks India-Pak to 'shed egos' and hold dialogue

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah’s comment came after two policemen were killed and 12 others injured as terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday. The attack happened marking the 20th anniversary of the Parliament Attack. Responding to the event, the NC president had said that, "both India and Pakistan should shed their egos and come forward for talks" to resolve issues.

"I will keep saying that India should hold talks with Pakistan, no matter how much you criticise (me). Deve Gowda had also tried (when he was the prime minister). Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also tried, he was not a fool," Abdullah had said. He said both India and Pakistan should "shed their egos" and hold dialogue. Furthermore, he also said that India needs a “bold" prime minister who can hold everybody in the country together without any division. India will "never" be strong unless the people of India are strong, Abdullah had said on Monday.

Image: ANI