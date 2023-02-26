Anurag Thakur Questions AAP's Protest Over Sisodia's CBI Quizzing; 'Why Are They Afraid?'

Amid all the rampage going on in the national capital over the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the liquorgate case, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has raised questions over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staging massive protests.

Raising the question over the ruckus being created in Delhi, Anurag Thakur said, "What are they scared about? What have they done? If they have not done anything wrong, then they need not worry about any investigation, but if they have done something wrong, then the law will act accordingly and will not stop for anyone."

Anurag Thakur lashes out at opposition for abusing PM Modi

"Few people are more involved in shouting in the media instead of cooperating with questioning by the investigating agency," Anurag Thakur responded, hitting out at the AAP leaders carrying out a protest against the questioning of Manish Sisodia by the CBI.

During his address to the media, the Union Minister lashed out at the opposition for using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister said that PM Modi lives in the hearts of countrymen. He is the leader of common people who led the country during COVID-19 crisis. ''People of this country will show them their places, who use such kind of language for the PM,'' Anurag Thakur stated.