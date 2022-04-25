Anurag Thakur Reacts To Rana Kapoor's Claim: 'Congress' Only Job Was To Sell Country'

Union Minister Anurag Thakur came down heavily on Congress after incarcerated Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor claimed that he was forced to buy an MF Husain painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in 2010. Maintaining that a similar incident took place in West Bengal, Thakur called upon Congress president Sonia Gandhi and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to clear the air in this regard. Moreover, he contended that this was not the first time that such allegations had been levelled against Congress and the Gandhi family.

"Congress should answer this. What was the compulsion in the country that people embroiled in the chit fund scam in West Bengal purchased Mamata Banerjee's painting for Rs.3 crore? And here, during the UPA government, bankers would purchase paintings from Congress leaders for crores of rupees. Sonia Ji and Mamata Ji should throw light on this," Thakur said.

He added, "If this happened and if a person has levelled such a serious charge, this is not the first time. On many occasions, serious allegations have been levelled against the party and the family. Many of them are out on bail. Whether it is land, granting permissions, or banks, it was all about earning money. At that time, their job was to sell the country."

Congress should answer to this (Rana Kapoor’s statement), that a banker used to buy Congress leaders paintings in crores of rupees. This is not the first time an allegation was put against Congress, this shows that their only job was to sell the country: Union Min Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/NzshKyXRbt — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

Big claim in ED charge sheet

As per Rana Kapoor's statement given to the ED which was a part of the second supplementary charge sheet filed before a special court in Mumbai, he said that late Congress leader Murli Deora who was the Union Petroleum Minister back then linked the purchase of the aforesaid painting to the chances of his getting the Padma Bhushan award. He asserted that he hesitantly proceeded with the transaction as he could not invite any form of enmity with the Deoras as well as the Gandhis. He also mentioned that the formalities for closing the deal were held at Vadra's office and made a cheque payment of Rs.2 crore.