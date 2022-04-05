Anurag Thakur Rues 'Congress Limited To 1 Family' As Sonia Gandhi Takes Centrestage Again

Amid Sonia Gandhi taking centrestage in Congress once again, Union Minister Anurag Thakur lamented that the party was securing the interests of only one family. Perceived as not being a full-time leader since taking charge as the interim Congress president in 2019, she has increased her political activities after her party's debacle in the recently concluded round of Assembly polls. Briefing the media on Tuesday, Thakur contended that the Rae Bareli MP was compelled to take charge again as her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had failed to make an electoral impact.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur opined, "We can understand the concerns of Sonia Ji. Because Congress does not go beyond the Gandhi family. All members of her family have already tried. The accounts are not opening and deposits are being confiscated. First, Rahul Ji took charge, then it couldn't open its account in West Bengal. Priyanka Ji took charge in Uttar Pradesh and deposits were confiscated. It could win only two seats. And Sonia Gandhi has again taken charge. But only one question comes to the fore again and again- is it going to be limited to one family irrespective of whether it has the ability or not."

Sonia Gandhi chairs key meeting

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi hit out at the BJP citing that the ruling party's "divisive agenda" has become a regular feature of political discourse in all states. She also argued that history is being mischievously distorted to add fuel to this agenda. Accusing the ruling establishment of targeting the opposition, Gandhi observed, "Maximum governance to those in power clearly means spreading maximum fear and intimidation". She also expressed concern over several issues such as inflation, the Ukraine war and the situation of Congress at present.

Speaking on her party's electoral defeat, Sonia Gandhi opined, "I am very well aware how disappointed you are at the recent election results. They have been both shocking and painful. The CWC has met once to review our performance. I have met with other colleagues too. I have received many suggestions on how to strengthen our organization. Many are pertinent and I am working on them. Holding a Shivir is also very necessary. That is where the views of a larger number of colleagues and party representatives will be heard."

"The road ahead is more challenging than ever before. Our dedication and determination, our spirit of resilience is under severe test. Unity at all levels of our vast organization is of paramount importance and speaking for myself, I am determined to do whatever is needed to ensure it. Our revival is not just a matter of importance to us alone—it is, in fact, essential for our democracy itself and indeed for our society as well," she elaborated.