Condemning the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Singh Bagga, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for misusing the police. He said that the police has breached the law and order situation. Seemingly taking a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he added that the CM spends less time in the state and it is outsiders who are running the state.

Speaking to the reporters, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, " The police are breaching law and order. AAP is misusing the police. Manhandling an old man, and arresting (Tajinder Bagga) without prior information to local police shows their intent. Punjab CM spends less time in the state, outsiders running state. Turban is the pride, so save it...."

Uproar over Tajinder Bagga's arrest

As the Punjab Police arrested Tajinder Bagga on Friday morning, hundreds of BJP workers gathered outside AAP's headquarters in Delhi and protested against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party. While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Bagga's parents slammed CM Kejriwal for not following the law and order and disrespecting their religion.

Bagga's father Preet Pal Singh Bagga told Republic TV, "I believe the arrest was due to political reasons. Kejriwal had clashes with Tajinder since the time he formed the party. The Delhi CM had issues with my son as he used to call out the former's wrongdoings. Kejriwal also tried to include Tajinder in the party, however, he refused it. He clearly said that I am a BJP member and will continue to remain in the same party."

The Delhi Police have registered a kidnapping case in connection with BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's detention. This comes after Punjab Police arrested Bagga on Friday morning over his alleged threat to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Police informed that they have received a complaint from the BJP leader that the standard operating procedure (SOPs) was not followed during the arrest and hence, Punjab Police should be booked under these charges.

Bagga was arrested over his month-old tweet wherein he wrote an alleged threatening statement against CM Arvind Kejriwal over his views on the film, The Kashmir Files. He has been booked for making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation. The Punjab Police informed that they sent five notices for Bagga to join the investigation, however, he ignored them and refused to cooperate.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court asked Delhi and Haryana Police to file an affidavit regarding the detention of Punjab police officers who went to arrest the BJP leader on Friday. The three police detained include - Punjab Police DSP (Investigation) HS Sandhu, ASI Gurpratap Singh, and Constable Rajbir Singh.

