Anurag Thakur Brushes Off Rahul Gandhi's 'Tsunami Coming'; Says 'he's Always In Confusion'

Slamming Rahul Gandhi's doubts on government's preparedness for Coronavirus (COVID-19), Union Minister Anurag Thakur, on Tuesday, said that Gandhi was ever in confusion - be it inside the parliament or outside it. He added that Gandhi had claimed he was not an expert on the issue but still was continuously commenting on it. Advising Gandhi to thank the doctors, health officials and others who were fighting the virus, he said one must be 'prepared, not panic' - echoing PM Modi.

"When one person is in confusion mode, whether he is in parliament or out of it, they never stop commenting as such. When someone asks his reaction on Coronavirus (COVID-19), he says 'I am not an expert'. I think he should thank all the sanitation workers, drivers, doctors, health officials who are working tirelessly to raise awareness on COVID-19, preparing but not panicking," said Thakur to ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Gandhi scion had likened the pandemic virus to a 'Tsunami'. Advising India to prepare for the 'economic devastation' which was to occur, he said that people of India will go through unimaginable pain for the next six months. Gandhi has time and again claimed that India is not equipped to handle the crisis, inspite of the stringent orders issued by the government regarding 'social distancing and travel advisory'.

#WATCH Congress MP Rahul Gandhi: It is like a tsunami is coming. India should be preparing itself not just for #Coronavirus but for the economic devastation that is coming. I am saying it again & again. Our people are going to go through unimaginable pain in the next 6 months. pic.twitter.com/Pk6cMDVhNr — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

His comment comes a day after the Central bank - RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, assured that while the Indian economy was affected by the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19), the domestic liquidity conditions remain comfortable. He also introduced two measures - conducting US dollar sell-buy swap on March 23 and conducting LTRO in multiple tranches. Talking about the war-footing efforts undertaken by the Indian government to tackle the economic slowdown due to the pandemic, Das said that domestic economic growth will be hit in the second round due to synchronised slowdown in global growth. India has seen 3 deaths and 132 positive cases of the pandemic till date.

