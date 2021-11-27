In the run-up to Uttar Pradesh Elections 2021, Union Minister for IT and state election co-incharge Anurag Thakur slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav saying that while the BJP was promoting 'sports' (dangal), his party was promoting 'riots' (dange). His fiery retort came after former UP CM Yadav raised questions on the 'tyrannical' attitude of the BJP, saying that the party's workers in UP would have to 'change their names' to hide from the citizens.

"They are saying we have started sports events in the state, what is wrong in that? Elections are in 2024. If we are pushing our sportspersons forward, what is wrong in that? Akhilesh Yadav says (BJP) organised sports event for MPs here, Akhilesh bhai, while we promote dangal (wrestling), you promote dange (riots) in the state," said Anurag Thakur.

BJP MP locked inside stadium

The entire controversy erupted after a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur Arun Kumar Sagar was allegedly locked inside the premises of a stadium by local sportspersons. The MP was locked by the players in protest against the non-payment of promised reward money to winning teams. "The MP had promised that the winning team at the tehsil level will get a chance to play in Shahjahanpur and they will get award money from ₹ 11,000 to ₹ 51,000 but we were not awarded," Rajdev, a local sportsperson told PTI. Ultimately, he was rescued when the police came in and opened the gates.

Reacting to the controversy, Akhilesh Yadav had hit out at the saffron party saying that BJP's 'tyrannical' attitude was causing severe repercussions for its MPs and workers who were facing the wrath of the people. "Due to the tyrannical attitude of the BJP, its MPs, MLAs, councilors, pradhans, booth in-charges, common people are falling prey to the fierce opposition of the public which is increasing continuously. People have laid siege on BJP workers. If this continues to happen, then the BJP workers remaining will change either their colour or their name," tweeted Akhilesh Yadav.

UP Assembly Elections 2022

The ruling BJP is fighting under the leadership of its incumbent fiery Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. While SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced that he will not fight the polls personally, the party is expected to ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls. Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP are some of the names that have emerged. Meanwhile, BSP's Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

Image: PTI