Anurag Thakur Slams Congress Leader For Vile Remarks Against PM Modi, Seeks Apology

Union Sports, Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday lashed out at a Congress leader who hurled vile abuses against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded his apology. Taking strong objection to former Nagpur Congress unit president Sheikh Hussain's comment against PM Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader demanded strict action.

"In politics, you are free to present your views. But you cannot present your bad mentality and use derogatory words. The PM is chosen by 130 crore people of the country, not for one, but two terms. PM Modi provided free rations, vaccines during COVID. He helped Indians fly back home under Operation Ganga. The Congress leader should apologise and strict action should be taken," Thakur said.

Congress leader abuses PM Modi over Rahul Gandhi’s ED summons

A shocking video has emerged which shows Congress leader Hussain making derogating comments against PM Modi while taking part in a protest against Rahul Gandhi's interrogation by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The incident took place on Monday when a large number of the grand old party's workers from Vidarbha staged a protest outside the ED office in Nagpur to express solidarity with the Wayanad Member of Parliament. During the protest, Sheikh Hussain made a vile comment against PM Modi, while criticising the ED's action.

In response, the Nagpur BJP filed a police complaint against the Congress leader on Tuesday. Hussain was booked on Wednesday. BJP leader Ram Kadam questioned whether Congress endorses such derogatory comments against PM Modi.

"Is the govt of Maharashtra sleeping? Why was no action taken against the Congress leader even after two days? Does the Thackeray government have no courage to confront Congress leaders? That man belongs behind the bars," said Kadam.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon also condemned the offensive remarks and said that such practices must be discouraged.

"The personal comments were made in very bad taste. I am sure that Congress would not endorse such a statement. It is only at an individual level if someone uses abusive or derogatory language against a leader and such practices must be discouraged and deprecated," Memon said in reaction to the incident.