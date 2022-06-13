Anurag Thakur Slams Congress Protest; 'Attempt To Save Gandhi Family's Rs 2,000 Cr Assets'

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, on Monday, lambasted the Congress after its party workers staged a massive protest in New Delhi against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons to Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald scam case. He said that the Congress' protest has nothing to do with the Constitution and democracy, but was just an attempt to save one family and its property worth over Rs 2000 crore. Thakur claimed that the grand old party is trying to pressurise the investigation agencies so that their truth doesn't come out. He sarcastically questioned whether there should be a separate law for a specific family.

"It's sad to see one of the oldest parties coming on the streets to just save one family and certain people of a political party. Today they are scared of the investigation agencies. Why they don't want to go? What are they trying to hide? Do you think they hold any position in society where there should be a separate law for a family and a party? Is the law not equal for everyone? When a family is summoned over corruption charges, is it okay to pressurise investigation agencies who are trying to probe the matter? Is it fair in a democratic country. Probe agencies have some right to record statements of those facing corruption charges," said Anurag Thakur.

The Union Minister further said, "The grand old party of the country is not performing well and has been rejected by the people. They are not leading the protest to save the democracy or the Constitution of the country, but only to save the Gandhi family's property worth over Rs 2000 Crore and their corrupt practices. Robert Vadra is giving clean chit to the party when he himself is facing heavy corruption charges. Most of the Congress leaders are out on bail and are accused in cases of corruption. This raises a question mark in itself".

Rahul Gandhi grilled by ED

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached the Enforcement Directorate office for interrogation in the National Herald money laundering case on Monday, June 13. Following this, sources have now informed that the Wayanad MP is being questioned by an Assistant Director level officer, who is being supervised by a Deputy Director and a Joint Director. Rahul Gandhi arrived at the ED office amid protests by crowds that reached the ED office and the Gandhi scion's residence against the summons by the Central agency. Rahul Gandhi's statement is being recorded under sections of the PMLA Act.

Mega drama ensued on June 13 morning ahead of the Congress leader’s appearance before the ED in the national capital. A crowd of protesters reached the ED office and the Gandhi scion's residence to express their 'solidarity' with him. However, when Republic TV questioned the protesters on the National Herald case, no answers were received even on the cause of the mega show of support, raising suspicions on whether the crowds were hired.

Ironically, most protesters were unaware of why they were being called. Some even spoke about protesting against inflation, while others said that they will figure out the reason for being called here soon. Another asserted that he was here to meet Gandhi for the pradhan election, while several shied away from the camera. At Rahul Gandhi's residence, similar incidents of cluelessness were witnessed as one protester told Republic Media Network that he had come to meet the Congress leader.

