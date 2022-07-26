Anurag Thakur Slams Congress' Ruckus In Parliament; 'Govt Ready For Discussion From Day 1'

Amid the recent reports of Congress leaders creating disharmony in Parliament and protesting on July 26 against Sonia Gandhi's ED probe in the national capital, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has hit out at the Congress party and its leaders by saying that the government is ready for discussion but the Congress does not want to cooperate.

While speaking to reporters, Union Minister Thakur said, "We used to agitate against the corruption of Congress and today Congress is agitating to save the corrupt. Congress does not intend to discuss any issues, they just want to protest on the streets."

While touching upon the recent protest by the Congress against the Enforcement Directorate's grilling of Sonia Gandhi, the Minister said, "They can run as much as they want. I trust the investigation agencies to do their duty. The truth will be out in the open for everyone to see, very soon."

"I would like the opposition members to come and discuss in the House. Government is ready for discussion from day one and will be ready in future as well," Anurag Thakur further added.

Congress Holds Satyagraha Against Sonia Gandhi's ED Grilling

Ahead of Congress President Sonia Gandhi's second round of questioning in the National Herald case, Congress workers staged a Satyagraha across the country on Tuesday, July 26. Several protesters gathered in front of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi.

In the latest update, Congress MPs were seen marching from the Gandhi Statue in the Parliament premises towards Vijay Chowk, in protest against Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the ED in the National Herald case.

The Delhi Police even detained Rahul Gandhi at Vijay Chowk along with other party MPs for violating Section 144 imposed in the national capital.

Opposition MPs suspended from both houses

As part of disciplinary action, 19 MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for 'misconduct' on July 26. The MPs were suspended from the Upper House of the Parliament for the remaining part of the week after they reached the well of the House protesting, demanding discussion on the issues of inflation and the recent hike on GST rates.

On Monday, July 25, four Congress Lok Sabha MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the current session. In spite of multiple warnings given to the MPs by the Speaker of the House, Om Birla, they continued holding protests with placards during the proceedings over price rise.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI