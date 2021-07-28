Anurag Thakur Slams Opposition Over Disrupting Proceedings, Creating Ruckus In Parliament

On Wednesday, July 28, Union Minister Anurag Thakur addressing the media over the issue of the Opposition's ruckus during the Parliamentary session, said that it is unacceptable to tolerate the disrespectful behaviours of the Opposition. Inappropriate behaviours from the Opposition like throwing papers at speakers, Ministers, and media members are highly shameful.

Anurag Thakur questioned, "Why is the Opposition running away from the discussions? The opposition doesn't want to utilize the Parliamentary session to discuss important issues."

He added, "Ministers are not allowed to answer or give statements on the issues raised. All this conduct will ruin the country's image in front of the world."

The Union Minister further asked Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, if the same kind of conduct was displayed by the opposition during the rule of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

PM Modi slams opposition in BJP Parliamentary meeting

On Tuesday, July 27, the BJP Parliamentary meeting was held to discuss the Opposition's attempts to stall business during the ongoing monsoon session and its irresponsible behaviour. During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition parties particularly Congress and said that the Parliament is unable to function because of the ruckus caused.

PM Modi said, "The Congress doesn't do its own work nor it let the Parliament function".

Opposition ruckus continues

On July 27, Opposition MPs continued to sloganeer in Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on the 'Pegasus Project' report and so the Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon.

About 23 Bills will be passed in Lok Sabha and a few in Rajya Sabha. The Centre had listed 23 Bills for consideration and passing in the Lower House for the upcoming Monsoon Session. These include three Bills that will be tabled to replace existing ordinances. The 17 new Bills include the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the politically contentious Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Apart from bills, many important issues had to be reviewed including farmers' protests, COVID-19 management, women and children welfare programs, and more.

If the ruckus and sloganeering by the opposition parties are continued then the common man will be in trouble as the bills are discussed in line with the public interest. The welfare of the citizens is comprised amid oppositions' inappropriate behaviour during the Parliamentary sessions.

(Image credit: PTI)