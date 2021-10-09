Anurag Thakur Slams Opposition Over Lakhimpur Visit, Calls It 'political Tourism'

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday launched an attack at the Opposition leaders claiming that they were trying to politicise the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Thakur said that those doing "political tourism" in Uttar Pradesh over the incident is unfortunate. The union sports minister went on to allege that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leader Rahul Gandhi don't visit crime scenes in Congress-led states.

Speaking to the media regarding the Congress party protesting over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Anurag Thakur claimed that the opposition does not believe in the judicial system. "I think some people do not believe in the judicial process. Those who are doing political tourism in Uttar Pradesh over the Lakhimpur incident is unfortunate," he said.

"Several crime incidents took place in Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh where Congress is in power but Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leader Rahul Gandhi never visited there," the minister added. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi had reached Lakhimpur on October 6 to meet the families of farmers who were killed during the violence.

Rahul-Priyanka meet Lakhimpur victim's family

Earlier on October 6, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi reached Lakhimpur and met with the families of farmers who were killed during the violence. As many as 8 people were killed in the violence that broke out in Lakhimpur on Sunday, October 3, including 4 farmers. Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi reached Sitapur, where his sister Priyanka Vadra was kept in detention. After Priyanka's release from the detention, she along with Rahul headed straight to Lakhimpur. They were accompanied by Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Deepinder Hooda along with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

आज लखीमपुर खीरी में श्री राहुल गाँधी व श्रीमती प्रियंका गाँधी स्वर्गीय लवप्रीत के माँ-पिता व दोनों बहनों से मिले और दुःख साँझा किया



पहाड़ सी पीड़ा में सांत्वना के दो बोल भी मरहम का काम करते हैं



उन्होंने न्याय के संघर्ष में परिवार का साथ निभाने का संकल्प भी किया#लखीमपुर_खीरी pic.twitter.com/kazIDWDvqe — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 6, 2021

How did the Lakhimpur Kheri violence unfold

On October 3, while farmers were protesting against the three Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to be present, one of the farmers was shot dead by Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them. Before the killings, the protesters were seen holding black flags against Maurya's arrival at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. After the incident, farmers started stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 people - including Mishra's driver. The bodies of the four farmers were kept at the spot itself as farm leaders said that last rites will not be performed until their demands are met. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has demanded Union MOS Ajay Kumar Mishra's removal from his post immediately and his son should be booked for murder along with his supporters.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI