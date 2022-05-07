Anurag Thakur Slams Punjab Govt Over Tajinder Bagga's Arrest; 'Police Were Under Pressure'

Amid the heated arguments between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party over the arrest of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday slammed the AAP government in Punjab and called it a ‘remote-control’ government. Calling Tajinder Bagga’s arrest ‘unfortunate’, Thakur slammed the CM Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab and said that the Punjab Police was working under pressure. Bagga returned to his residence in Delhi in the early hours of Saturday after a court in Delhi allowed his release.

Reacting to Tajinder Bagga’s arrest, Anurag Thakur said that such incidents happen as the government makes problems in the society instead of serving its people. Further speaking about the AAP-led Punjab government, Thakur took a jibe at Delhi CM Aravind Kejriwal and said that the state was being controlled with a remote. “What happened was condemnable. The Punjab government is being run through remote control from somewhere else. People of Punjab will not accept such people who are doing vote-bank politics,” Thakur said.

“Whatever happened yesterday is unfortunate. Punjab police worked under pressure from the state government. It is unfortunate that Bagga's father was not treated properly by the Punjab police,” Thakur said reiterating the BJP’s claims of violence on part of the Punjab police.

The Youth Affairs Minister’s comments came after Bagga was released from custody on Saturday.

Tajinder Bagga released

On Friday morning, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. Bagga is currently the Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of BJYM and unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from Hari Nagar. In his complaint, AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia accused him of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal, and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter.

The Punjab Police justified the arrest citing that he deliberately didn't join the investigation despite being served 5 notices to join the investigation. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Tajindar Bagga's father that the BJP spokesperson was kidnapped by unknown persons. After it got a search warrant from a court in Dwarka, the Punjab Police party carrying Bagga to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra. He was handed over to the Delhi Police and taken back to the national capital after a few hours.

Finally, his ordeal came to an end at night as a court in Delhi allowed his release. Metropolitan Magistrate Swayam Siddha Tripathy took note of the fact that Bagga's medical examination confirmed that he had sustained injuries. Acknowledging the BJP leader's apprehension of a threat from the Punjab Police, the court asked the Station House Officer of the Janakpuri Police Station to make the requisite arrangements for ensuring his safety.

(Image: PTI/Republic)