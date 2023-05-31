Anurag Thakur Slams Rahul As He Mocks Hindu Traditions In US; 'not The First Time...'

Union Minister Anurag Thakur lashed out at Rahul Gandhi after the latter 'insulted' India and the new Parliament during an event in the US on May 31. "This is not the first time. This happens repetitively.

Insulting India's flag, its national anthem, insulting Indians, what does Rahul Gandhi actually want?" Thakur said while speaking to the media.

"Who are the people behind these programs, who provides these platforms where anti-India words are spoken? These are the questions that were asked during his previous yatra. And this yatra has also started with insult to India," he further said. The minister went after Rahul Gandhi for his controversial statements during the Congress leader's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event in Santa Clara in the US where he mocked PM Narendra Modi and accused him of staging a 'drama' to distract people from more serious issues facing the nation. However, Thakur accused the former MP for insulting India over incidents that took place during the previous Congress governments.

"India is touching new heights under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi...instead of discussing these things, Rahul Gandhi is discussing the time when atrocities were committed on the poor people, minorities were killed during their government," Thakur said. "And when talking about the 80s, he probably forgot who was in power then. It was their (Congress) government when the Sikhs were killed. Who was the Chief Minister then?" he questioned.

BJP corners Rahul Gandhi over controversial remarks

#BREAKING | Massive anger among Hindu community leader over Rahul Gandhi's statement against Sengol and new Parliament building. Rajesh Gupta of VHP condemns Rahul's remark while speaking to Republic. #RahulGandhi #Congress #USA #RahulInUSA pic.twitter.com/9IzkDJqvAy — Republic (@republic) May 31, 2023

Several BJP leaders including Hindu activists criticised Rahul Gandhi for allegedly insulting the Indian culture by mocking PM Modi's 'dandvat pranam' before the Sengol and India as a whole. Rajesh Gupta, VHP J&K Working President even urged the Centre to scrutinise the funding sources of the Congress leader's foreign trips. "Neither he is Indian nor he has Indian culture. He is planted by missionaries in India," Gupta said while speaking to Republic TV. He also accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to establish "anti-India rhetoric" and creating an unrest.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi also slammed the Congress leader and called him a 'fake Gandhi.' "It is funny how someone who knows nothing is suddenly an expert on everything. A man whose knowledge of history does not go beyond his family is talking about history," he said. BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on the other hand said that Rahul Gandhi's "obsession for Modi bashing" has turned into "India bashing."