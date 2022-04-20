Anurag Thakur Slams Rahul Gandhi For 'bulldozers Of Hate' Remark; 'Sowing Seeds Of Hatred'

Union Minister Anurag Thakur attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "Switch off the bulldozers of hate" statement and alleged that the Member of Parliament from Wayanad is trying to malign the name of the country. He further commented on the history of the grand old party and said that their past is full of riots and corruption.

It is pertinent to mention here that the statements from Rahul Gandhi about switching off the bulldozers come in the wake of the Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive which commenced on Wednesday morning in Delhi.

"Whose own history is proof of corruption and riots, you can expect such statements from him. He is sowing the seeds of hatred, he is doing no good to the country. He is only maligning the country's image," said Union Minister Thakur.

Anurag Thakur also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government over their statements on the BJP being a party of goons and said, "What they say and do raises a question over them. The ones who compromise with the terrorists to be in power, what can be more unfortunate than that?"

While the anti-encroachment drive was going in full swing in the national capital, Rahul Gandhi took his Twitter and alleged that India is just left with 8 days of coal and hence the government should stop their bulldozers and switch on their power plants. He further stated that if there's a power cut because of a shortage of coal then the small scale industries of the country will collapse resulting in more losses of jobs and hence the Narendra Modi-led government should focus on solving this problem.

Supreme Court orders stay on anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

On Wednesday, the NDMC launched a two-day anti-encroachment operation in Jahangirpuri, eight days after 8 police officers and one civilian were wounded during a Hanuman Jayanti celebration in the region due to stone-pelting and clashes.

"A special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising PWD, local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangirpuri area," NDMC informed the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The NDMC's anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri was halted by the Supreme Court just minutes after it began. CJI NV Ramana ordered status quo until Thursday when an appropriate bench will take up the matter after senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a plea before an SC bench seeking an urgent hearing of the petition challenging the action.