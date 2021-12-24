Amid former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's continuous 'Hindutvawadi' jibe, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday slammed the Gandhi scion, calling him 'Raul Vinci'.

It should be mentioned that after his father and former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991, Rahul Gandhi's name was reportedly registered as 'Raul Vinci' while he was studying at Cambridge University due to security reasons. The Wayanad MP was also reportedly awarded an MPhil in Development Studies in 1995 under the same name. In a tweet, the Union Minister said, "Afsarwaadi Hindu, Raul Vinci (Opportunistic Hindu - Raul Vinci)"

Thakur's tweet came in response to a social media post by Rahul Gandhi on Friday where he had written, "Hindutvawadi always spread hatred and violence. Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Christian pay the price. But not anymore! #IndiaAgainstHindutva #HaridwarHateAssembly. (sic)"

Rahul's tweet was a reference to a case registered against Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi and others for 'hate speech' against Islam during an event in Haridwar.

'Hate' speeches at Haridwar event

A 'Dharma Sansad' was held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar from December 17-20 where hate speeches were allegedly made against a community. The event was organised by Yati Narasimhanand Giri of the Juna Akhada, who is already under police scanner for making hate speeches and inciting violence against Muslims.

An FIR has been lodged against Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and others in connection with alleged hate speeches delivered at a Dharma Sansad in Haridwar to incite violence against the minorities, police said on Friday. Tyagi, who changed his name from Waseem Rizvi after converting to Hinduism earlier this month, and other speakers at last week's event have been accused of making extremely provocative speeches and some video clips of it are doing the rounds on social media.

(With agency inputs)