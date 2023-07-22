Anurag Thakur Slams Rajasthan Govt Over Atrocities Against Women, Pans Nitish & Mamata

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anurag Thakur lambasted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the sacking of Rajendra Gudha from the state cabinet who said that the state government failed on women's security. Thakur stated that Rajasthan under Gehlot has become a centre of atrocities against women and instead of taking steps against the criminal, the CM removed Gudha.

Addressing the media, Anurag Thakur said, "The incidents of atrocities and rape against women have increased in some states of the country, it is very unfortunate and worrying. Law and order is the responsibility of the state and it has been seen in many states that proper steps were not taken even after a lot happened."

"Rajasthan has become the number one state in crime against women. A total of 1.09 lakh incidents of crime against women in the state in the last 4 years and 22% rape cases in India are from Rajasthan. Instead of taking any steps against the criminals, CM Ashok Gehlot sacked one of his ministers Rajendra Gudha for raising his voice against atrocities on women in the state," he said.

Speaking on the removal of Gudha, he said, "On the orders of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took strict steps and sacked one of his ministers. He was also dismissed because Rajendra Gudha expressed concern over the situation in Rajasthan." Taking a jibe at Priyanka Gandhi, the Minister said, "Priyanka Gandhi had said in UP that 'Ladki ki hoon, lad sakti hoon'. But now 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoo', cannot go to Rajasthan."

Anurag Thakur slams Nitish and Mamata

Thakur also slammed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over women's security in the state. "Some people see everything only through political prism. On the one hand, women's identity is destroyed in Bihar. Whereas through the eyes of Nitish-Tejashwi, everything is well in Bihar," he said.

"There, not a word came out from the mouth of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister on the incident that took place in Begusarai. This shows that crimes against women are increasing there and the perpetrators of crimes also get protection," he said.

Attacking Mamata Banerjee, the BJP leader said, "More than ballots, bombs were used during the panchayat polls in West Bengal. Through murders and violence, power was usurped. In Howrah, during the panchayat polls, a woman was stripped and the candidate was beaten by the TMC karyakartas... The violence and atrocities against women are increasing in West Bengal. Besides, the anti-social elements are being protected."