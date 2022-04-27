Anurag Thakur Tears Into Opposition Over Fuel Price Row; 'Why Can't They Relieve People?'

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday backed PM Modi’s appeal to the non-BJP states on cutting down the excise duty (VAT) being collected by the state government on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people amid surging prices.

Echoing PM Modi’s words, Anurag Thakur slammed the opposition leaders who claimed that PM Modi’s meeting with the Chief Ministers was political and asked them, 'Why are they unwilling to reduce VAT prices to provide relief to the people of their state?’

'Why don't they want to relieve their own people?': Anurag Thakur

While speaking to the press after attending a cabinet meeting, Thakur remarked, “BJP ruled states have already reduced the VAT percentage being collected by on petrol and diesel months ago. Despite bearing losses worth thousands of crores, the state governments of BJP ruled states have benefited the people by reducing the prices after the Centre’s request. Although the tax collection has come down drastically, BJP has prioritised providing relief to people.” “However, the opposition states and leaders only look upon Centre for the reduction in prices and don’t cut taxes on their end. What’s the reason behind this? Do they not want to relieve people who had voted them to power?” Anurag Thakur asked.

PM Modi urges the opposition to abide by 'cooperative federalism'

His response came in retaliation to the statements made by CMs of opposition ruled states, including Telanagana’s KCR and Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray and Rao denounced PM Modi’s request to cut VAT on fuel and claimed that the centre is trying to shrug off the responsibility of its shoulder by pinning the blame on them for rising fuel prices.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi while holding a COVID review meeting with the Chief Ministers of all states, urged some non-BJP ruled states to cut down VAT prices on fuel in the wake of rising global crude oil prices to provide relief to people.

After the centre announced the reduction of taxes on petrol and diesel last November, only a few opposition-ruled states abided by the centre’s appeal to reduce state earned taxes on petrol and diesel to provide the maximum benefit to consumers amid rising inflation.

Stating that the welfare of the people should be at the heart of governance and urging the opposition to follow ‘cooperative federalism,’ PM Modi asked them to bring down the VAT.