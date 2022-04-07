Anurag Thakur To Be Himachal CM? Manish Sisodia Levels Massive Claim On BJP Ahead Of Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is eyeing to make inroads in the Himachal Pradesh assembly, made a stunning claim on Thursday, regarding a possible change of leadership in the state.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party was looking to replace incumbent CM Jai Ram Thakur with Union Minister Anurag Thakur as Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia levelled tall claims suggesting that the saffron party wanted to make a paradigm shift in leadership fearing defeat in the forthcoming elections with the growing “popularity” of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

“We have learnt from very reliable sources that the BJP wants to replace Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with Anurag Thakur as it is scared of the popularity of Arvind Kejriwal and his model of governance in Delhi,” Sisodia claimed.

People of Himachal Pradesh are disappointed with the Jai Ram Thakur administration, which has “completely failed,” and hence, they want to give their mandate to AAP in the assembly polls, Sisodia claimed.

The senior AAP leader further added that his party was receiving “a very good response” from the people of the hilly state. “Changing faces ahead of elections will not help the BJP hide the failures of its government in the state,” Sisodia said. “The Aam Aadmi Party will form its government winning elections in Himachal Pradesh, no matter what they (BJP) do now,” he added.

Arvind Kejriwal launches AAP campaign in HP

After holding a massive Tiranga Rally in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad a few days ago, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal reached Himachal’s Mandi on Wednesday to address the people there. Kejriwal received a grand welcome with over 5,000 people attending his Tiranga Rally. The Delhi CM, accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, held the roadshow and gave the clarion call for eradicating 'corruption' from the hilly state.

With the Himachal Pradesh going to Assembly polls later this year, Kejriwal's party is scouting credible faces of ‘Aam Aadmi' who will be willing to fight the elections from the party’s ticket. AAP has announced that it will fight from all 68 assembly seats and is seeking the support of local Netas.

(With inputs from agency)