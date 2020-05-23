MoS Finance Anurag Thakur Welcomes RBI's Decisions; Highlights Expansion In Business

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur in an exclusive interview to Republic TV on Saturday hailed the steps taken by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). On May 22, the RBI reduced the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4 per cent and extended the loan repayment moratorium for another three months. The reverse repo rate now stands at 3.35 per cent.

He thanked RBI governor Shaktikanta Das for responding in tune with Finance Minister's request and further asserted that this would help the business sector.

"I thank RBI as they fulfilled the request by the Finance Minister. Repo rate has been slashed by 40 basis points. Three-month moratorium has been allowed. I want to thank RBI governor and the team," said Thakur.

"If you compare from 2019, rent care has come from 6.5% to 4%. This will help the business people to expand," he added.

RBI slashes repo rate, extends loan moratorium

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das while addressing the media on Friday announced that the Repo rate has been slashed by 40 basis points from 4.4 % to 4%. The Reverse repo rate has been reduced to 3.35%: and the MSFand Bank rate has been cut down to 4.25%. In his last address on April 17, the RBI governor had slashed the reverse repo rate under liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) from 4% to 3.75%. The consecutive cut in the Repo rate - the rate at which the central bank lends money to banks - takes it to its lowest point ever, in an effort to get banks to pass on the benefit to consumers and spur the investment cycle.

The RBI Governor's press brief is in regards to the central bank's own measures totalling an estimated Rs 8 crore of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package. Das also announced that the loan moratorium will be extended till August 31.

"Three-month moratorium we allowed on term loans and working capitals with certain relaxations. In view of the extension of the lockdown and continuing disruption on account of COVID-19, these measures are being further extended by another 3 months from June 1 to August 31," said the RBI Governor.

This is the second consecutive extension of the moratorium on loans which makes it a six-month moratorium since March.

