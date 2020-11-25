Anyone Can Mimic Lalu's Voice: RJD Rubbishes BJP & Sushil Modi's Audio Tape; Seeks Probe

RJD veteran Lalu Prasad Yadav is trying to poach NDA MLAs in Bihar in a bid to topple the Nitish Kumar government and help the Mahagathbandhan in the state, senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi claimed on Tuesday. He made the sensational assertion on his Twitter handle, sharing a mobile number which, he claimed, Lalu was having access to despite serving sentences in fodder scam cases.

Subsequently, a sensational audiotape has been released by the state unit of BJP in which Lalu Prasad Yadav can be allegedly heard on a phone call attempting to lure NDA MLAs before the Speaker's election. He can be heard speaking to a JDU MLA and asking him to refrain from voting in the election so that an RJD Speaker can be elected. "We will make you a minister when we pull down this government. 'Don't vote and make accuse of COVID,' say something like this and be absent," Lalu can be heard saying.

'The audio should be investigated'

Responding to Sushil Modi and the alleged Lalu tape, RJD leader Bhai Virendra has denied the claim and said that the BJP leader is just doing such things to "stay relevant in news". "The whole allegation is wrong. Sushil Modi is known for spreading lies. Anyone can mimic Lalu Ji's voice and there are several people who can do this. The audio should be investigated. Lalu is not someone who will do such things," Bhai Virendra said while talking to Republic Media Network.

The RJD supremo is in Ranchi, where he has been sentenced by a special CBI court in a number of fodder scam cases. Initially lodged at the Hotwar Central Jail, he was moved to the RIMS hospital in the Jharkhand capital on medical grounds. For the last few months, he has been putting up at the bungalow allotted to the Director of RIMS, which is seen as a favour extended to the ageing and ailing leader by the sympathetic Hemant Soren government in which the RJD is a partner.

In the recently held Bihar assembly elections, RJD returned with a tally of 75 seats, becoming the single largest party, though the five-party Grand Alliance fell way short of the magic mark of 122. A fine performance by the BJP, which won just one seat less than the RJD propelled the NDA to an easy victory despite a major slump in the tally of Nitish Kumars JD(U) which bore the brunt of the brinkmanship of Chirag Paswan-led NDA. The BJP-led NDA bagged 125 seats and the party kept up its promise of backing the JD(U) boss as the Chief Minister.

