AP Adopts Three-pronged Strategy To Prevent Overpricing In Hospitals Amid COVID Surge

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to adopt a three-pronged strategy to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The government is taking steps to ensure better treatment, quality food, medicine, water, sanitation facility and supply of oxygen. The decision was taken in a review meeting held on Monday at the Chief Minister's camp in Amravati.

The three-pronged strategy will be implemented to prevent private hospitals from charging more than the prescribed price and also monitor the medical services in the hospitals. District Collectors will segregate all the COVID-19 hospitals into clusters and there will be five to eight hospitals in each cluster which will be looked after by a district-level officer for that particular cluster.

Price check in hospitals

The district-level officer will make frequent visits to all the hospitals under his cluster and monitor the pricing of the hospitals. The orders from the government stated that prompt action will be taken on hospitals based on any complaints received regarding pricing.

As per the government order, a flying squad will be set up at the district level by the collector. An officer from the Drug Control Division, one from the Vigilance Enforcement Division and another from the Medical Health Department will be part of the squad to keep a check on overpricing.

State COVID Command Control Center Chairperson Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, Vigilance Enforcement Director General KV Rajendra Nath Reddy, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Medicine Regulatory department Director-General Ravi Shankar were members of the Special task force committee headed by Higher Education Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, a statement from the government said.

The statement further said that Joint Collectors at the district level have given the responsibilities of all activities related to COVID-19, while transferring their existing duties to others. the Joint Collectors will require to ensure good sanitation facilities, quality food supply, availability of doctors and paramedical staff, setting up of help desks, etc. The Joint Collectors will also be responsible for data updation and management of hospitals,

The statement added that notification will be released for recruiting 1,170 specialist doctors, 1,170 general duty medical officers, 2,000 staff nurses, 306 anesthesia technicians, 330 FNOs, 300 MNOs as 300 sweepers.

Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported 9,881 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 10,43,441, while 51 fatalities pushed the toll to 7,736. In view of surging COVID-19 cases, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday ordered a temporary closure of sports complexes, gyms, swimming pools, and spas in the state.