AP Chief Whip Accuses Chandrababu Naidu Of Hiding After Jaganmohan Reddy's Letter To CJI

While speaking at a press briefing, Andhra Pradesh Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy asked about the whereabouts of the former CM Chandrababu Naidu while calling him and his party leaders 'shameless' for making allegations against the Jaganmohan government. Gadikota also accused Naidu of corruption in Amaravati land scam while questioning his intentions with regard to the CBI inquiry. This came after the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde on October 11 alleged severe allegation against the sitting judge of the Supreme Court, Justice NV Ramana, which the court deemed 'dishonest' and 'ill-founded'.

"Where is Chandrababu Naidu, what he is doing, with whom he is talking, and what he is talking. Though he won't reveal those matters, people are able to understand," said Gadikota Srikanth Reddy. "Why is Chandrababu Naidu asking for CBI enquiry on Amaravati lands issue? It is he and his party leaders who had committed lakhs of crores of corruption on the name of Amaravati capital. And they are now shamelessly making allegations on our government which is not afraid of any enquiries. But Chandrababu Naidu is afraid. That's why he had stopped the entry of CBI into the state. Chandrababu Naidu and his benamis have corrupt transactions in Amaravati and hence they are not asking for CBI enquiry. That makes it clear who had cheated and looted on the name of Amaravati," added Srikanth

"We will help farmers": Gadikota Srikanth Reddy

While speaking about the flood-like situation in the State, Gadikota Srikanth Reddy asserted that the Jaganmohan Reddy government will provide aid to all the farmers who have been adversely affected by the rain, adding that even after the first half of October all the reservoirs in the state are full of water. Accusing Chandrababu Naidu and his son of taking advantage of the moment, Reddy said that the current government won't waste time on teleconferences to gain publicity and that farmers are receiving proper support.

Gadikota Srikanth Reddy also alleged that crops were lost in 14 lakh acres during the former Chief Minister's regime but input subsidy was not paid. He also accused Naidu of mudslinging and hatching conspiracies for political gains.

"Our government has fully cleared the dues of input subsidy Chandrababu government had left. Our government has procured Agri produce in record level quantity by paying the remunerative price. Ours is the only government that has announced remunerative price even before the start of Kharif season," said Reddy.

"Some people are acting overboard for their political gains. They are hatching conspiracies to create rifts between castes and religions. The opposition has been slinging mud, but has never given any constructive advice," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)