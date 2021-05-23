'AP CM Hiding State Govt's Failure'. BJP Leader On Reddy's COVID Vaccine Letter To Centre

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Sunday lashed out at the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his letter to the Centre regarding the suspension of the COVID-19 vaccination drive at private hospitals. He said that only to hide and cover up his government's failures, CM Reddy is writing letters to the Centre. BJP leader alleged that the private hospitals are charging exorbitant rates for administering the vaccine and suggested CM Reddy should call for a meeting with private hospitals and take a decision on vaccine charges. He stated that it is not correct to restrict private hospitals from vaccination.

"Both government and private hospitals together only can complete the COVID-19 vaccination drive successfully," he said.

BJP leader stated that the Chief Minister had pointed out the policy of the Union Government pertaining to the 50 per cent share of vaccine production allocated to the State Governments and private hospitals for the 18-44 age group. The cost of the vial is charging 25,000 at private hospitals. But here, question is that the state government in Andhra Pradesh is incompetent to coordinate or control the hospitals within the state, Dinakar added.

'Not good to divert state govt failures': BJP Leader

"It is not good to divert the failures of the State Government by writing letters to escape from the responsibility. Had Chief Minister conducted a single virtual meeting with the private hospitals during this pandemic before he wrote to the Prime Minister, most particularly during the second wave?" he asked.

The BJP leader further asked, "When the private hospitals in the neighbouring states have been administering vaccine for Rs 12,500 per vial to the people, then why cannot chief minister Reddy control it? He is instead trying to corner the Union Government for its ineffective and inefficient administration capabilities."

AP CM Jagan writes to PM

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday asked the Centre to stop the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to private hospitals in view of the limited availability of stocks and also since they were collecting exorbitant amounts from the people. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jagan pointed out that private hospitals were charging as high as Rs 2,000-25,000 for each vaccine dose from people due to the flexibility offered to them to fix the price. He said that the vaccine is for the public good and urged it to be given free of cost or at least at affordable rates.

COVID-19 Situation in Andhra Pradesh

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 1,527 new COVID-19 cases with 18,336 recoveries and 118 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 2,10,683 with 13,41,355 total recoveries and 10,022 deaths.

(With Agencies Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)