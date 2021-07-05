AP CM Writes To Javadekar; Seeks Early Environmental Clearance For The Rayalaseema Project

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday requested Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to accord early environmental clearance for the Rayalaseema lift irrigation project. The Andhra Pradesh Minister also requested to initiate action against Telangana for misuse of water allocation.

Andhra CM writes to Prakash Javadekar

Seeking CISF secuirty deployment for the effective operation and maintenance of irrigation projects in the interest of both the states, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in his letter stated the need to provide environmental clearance for the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme. This scheme is proposed to supplement the existing irrigation projects of Tungabhadra and other projects for supply through KC Canal and for drinking water supply to Chennai city.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said that Telangana is violating all the operational protocols, agreements and directions of the Krishna River Management Board. "It is depriving Andhra Pradesh's right to utilise its allocated water," he added.

Informing that Telangana started utilising the Srisailam reservoir water from day one of the water year 2021-22 for power generation, Jagan Reddy said that although the current reservoir levels are well below over 834 feet,w hcih is the Minimum Draw Down Level (MDDL) for the generation of power. "This has been done unilaterally without raising any indent before KRMB although there is no irrigation requirement under Nagarjuna Sagar Project and Krishna Delta System. It may be noted that power generation is only incidental to irrigation needs," he added.

EAC meeting

Earlier on June 17, 2021, the Enviromenta Appraisal Committee (EAC) under MoEF and CC had met ad after through deliberations on the proposal, requested for some additional information, which was uploaded on June 30. The EAC is meeting again on July 07to deliberate on the proposal for issue of prior environmental clearance for Rayalaseema Lift Scheme.

In the letter to the Jal Shakthi Minister, Jagan had stated about the belligerant attitude and violations by Telangana with regard to usage of Krishna water which is causing lot of distress to AP. “This will cause severe distress to the chronically drought-prone Rayalaseema region — Nellore, Prakasam districts and Chennai city, as they depend on Srisailam Reservoir for their drinking water and irrgiation needs,” he wrote.

He had added that Telangana continues to unilaterally operate hydel power generation from Nagarjunasagar Project without placing indent before Krishna River Management Board in violation of the protocol for water drawal.Andhra CM had contended, “KRMB acts swiftly on the false complaints of Telangana and ignores the genuine complaints of Andhra Pradesh though we have time and again requested KRMB to act in a fair manner.”

CM Reddy had requested that the jurisdiction of KRMB be notified immediately and all the offtakes which include water for irrigation, power and drinking water on common reservoirs may be kept under the control of KRMB with CISF security for effective operation and maintenance in the interest of both the States.

(Image: PTI)