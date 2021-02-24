AP Govt Accuses Ex-Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan Of Misusing Post; Seeks Explanation

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday sought an explanation from retired IAS officer of the state cadre Preeti Sudan on alleged misuse of her position during her tenure as Union secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, to derive personal gain. The order was issued by state Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and it asked the former Union Health Secretary to explain why disciplinary proceedings under relevant rules should not be initiated against her.

The Andhra Pradesh government has accused Preeti Sudan of violating the provisions of the All India Service (Conduct) Rules, 1968. It has also accused the recently retired bureaucrat of misusing her position "in order to derive personal gain, contrary to the rules, regulations and established practices."

The issue pertains to the conversion of extraordinary leave into earned leave/half-pay leave dating back to the years 2005 and 2006 as per IAS (Leave) Rules. Preeti Sudan, who was the then Managing Director of AP State Civil Supplies Corporation, had obtained a year-long extraordinary leave from March 1, 2005, to join her family in the United States.

According to reports, she had subsequently applied for government permission to utilise her time in the USA to take up a study with the Development Research Unit of World Bank, where her husband Randeep Sudan, also of the IAS 1983 batch, was working on foreign assignments. However, her leave was further extended till May 31, 2006.

Preeti Sudan had retired from her service on July 21, 2020. The Under Secretary in the Union Department of Health and Family Welfare (vide an Office Memorandum No. A- 19011/1/2017-Estt.I, dated February 12, 2020) converted Preeti Sudan's extraordinary leave into earned leave/half-pay leave. Following that, ex-Union Health Secretary wrote a letter on February 25, 2020, stating there was no action due on the issues and "so the matter is closed at this end also."

However, the AP government has now raised an objection saying the Under Secretary's office memorandum was "without competency under the influence of the Member of Service who was the Secretary to Government of India, Department of Health and Family Welfare at that time."

Aditya Nath Das in his order to the retired IAS officer said that the state government, with the concurrence of the Government of India, Department of Personnel and Training, is the competent authority to convert the leave already sanctioned and the matter is under correspondence with them. He further said, "The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has no locus standi to take action."

"She is, therefore, requested to submit her version within two weeks, as to why disciplinary proceedings under relevant rules should not be initiated. If no reply is received, it will be construed that she has no explanation to offer and further action will be taken based on the material available," the Chief Secretary added.

