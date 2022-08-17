AP Govt Files Petition To Implead Itself As Party In Freebies Case; 'Impactful Programmes'

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP- the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh has filed a petition to implead itself as a party in a case that the court is considering adverse effects of freebies. The plea filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay has sought a direction to seize the symbol or deregister a political party that promises "irrational freebies" before elections.

The YSRCP government in a statement said that even though the 15th Finance Commission had recommended providing 41% in central taxes, the state’s share in Central taxes during the excruciatingly difficult year of 2020-21 was only 29.35%.

The state government stated that initiatives of the government are formulated in adherence to the principles fundamental to Governance, enunciated in Part – IV of the Constitution, in areas such as education, health, woman empowerment, agriculture, housing, poverty upliftment and support to the old and needy, as freebies.

"In the year 2017-2017, with respect to the liabilities of the SHG groups, 1,85,926 (23% of the SHG accounts) accounts becoming overdue and 84,056 (11% of the SHG accounts) accounts became NPAs. Confronted with this, it was essential that the new Government in which the people have overwhelmingly reposed faith, implement impactful programmes to mitigate the distress," it said.

On the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy said that the schemes offered by the state government are not freebies but 'social investment'. He had said that it is an investment for the future.

He had said that schemes like Arogyasri, Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi etc, which are target-oriented programmes, will help in the development of the State.

YSRCP said that programmes that are devoid of any true purpose and are implemented only for the purpose of luring the voters should necessarily be termed as freebies. However, painting the programmes of vast socio-economic importance that are being implemented to alleviate the prevailing distress with the same brush is, to say the least, an insult to the Constitutional mandate, the party added.

Cannot prevent political parties from making promises: SC on election freebies

On Wednesday, Supreme Court said that it cannot stop political parties from making promises during the poll campaigns but the question is what constitutes right prmises and what is the right way of spending public money.

"We cannot prevent political parties from making promises. The question is what constitutes right promises. Can we describe the promise of free education as a freebie? Can free drinking water, minimum essential units of power etc. be described as freebies? Can consumer products and free electronics, be described as welfare?" the court observed.