AP Government To Appeal To Centre To Use 2010 Questionnaire For NPR

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to make an appeal to the Centre to use the '2010 questionnaire' for National Population Register (NPR) exercise as it is creating fears in a section of the population. The state government has also decided to keep the NPR exercise in abeyance until the central government allows NPR with the old questionnaire, State Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said.

READ | HC refuses to stay auction of paintings seized from Nirav Modi's home

"The Andhra Pradesh cabinet has decided to make an appeal to the central government to use the 2010 questionnaire only for NPR. As minorities are afraid of the new questionnaire, the central government should try to clear such fears. Until such assurance is given, the government should go with the old questionnaire only," Venkataramaiah said.

AP govt cancels land allocation to TDP

In a remarkable political decision, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet has decided to cancel the allocation of two acres of land to Telugu Desam Party (TDP). That land will be returned to the government for departmental needs, the minister informed. The decision of forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is approved by the government for investigation of insider trading and "other illegal activities" that took place in the Amaravati region under the previous government.

READ | Bombay HC gives nod to ED to auction rare paintings & luxury cars seized from Nirav Modi

AP govt approves distribution of house site 'Patta'

The government approved House site 'patta' (lease) distribution to 26 lakh poor people on March 25 that happens to be the Ugadi festival (Telugu New Year) day. A total of 43,141 acres of land will be cut into plots and disbursed to the poor. The sites will be developed as 'YSR Jagananna Colonies'. The beneficiaries will have all the rights on the site and will be able to even sell the plots after five years.

READ | Rs 446.52 crore spent on foreign visits of Prime Minister Modi in last five year: MEA

Cabinet decides to minimize the range of Krishnapatnam port

The cabinet ratified the decision to minimize the range of Krishnapatnam port in order to develop Ramayapatnam port. It also decided to give permission to GMR Airport Ltd for the construction of Bhogapuram airport. However, the government decided to take back 500 acres out of the total land allocated for the Bhogapuram airport.

Cabinet gives nod to AP Seeds Corporation

The cabinet also gave its nod for giving a guarantee to AP Seeds Corporation to raise a loan of Rs 500 crore from banks for the procurement of seeds for the forthcoming agricultural season. It approved to give a guarantee to AP Genco to raise a loan of Rs 1,000 crore each for the development of thermal power stations in Vijayawada and Krishnapatnam.

READ | PM Modi to skip Holi milans; takes lead amid Coronavirus experts' 'no gatherings' advice

(With inputs from ANI)