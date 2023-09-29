AP HC Relief For Nara Lokesh, Hearing In Ring Road Case Adjourned Until Oct 4

Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourned the hearing on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh's anticipatory bail petition related to the Amaravati Ring Road Scam, in which former AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is also an accused apart from Nara Lokesh who is accused number 14 in the case. The High Court also issued an order preventing Lokesh's arrest until October 4, which is also set as the next date of hearing in the case.

Officials from the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are in Delhi in search of the TDP leader and son of Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh. The CID is in Delhi to serve notices to Nara Lokesh in the alleged Amaravati Ring Road Scam. This comes after the Andhra Pradesh High Court instructed Lokesh to accept the notices and cooperate with the investigation. Notably, Lokesh’s father Naidu is in jail for the alleged Skill Development scam.

AP HC junks Nara Lokesh’s anticipatory bail petition

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail petition by Nara Lokesh in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam case. The court has also directed police to serve a notice under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

CID officials have registered an FIR against Nara Lokesh in the scam. Nara Lokesh's legal team had filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Andhra High Court before the 41A notice but the court dismissed the bail petition and instructed Nara Lokesh to cooperate with CID officials in the case.

Nara Lokesh responding to the action against his father, on social media, urged people to join the protest against Naidu's 'illegal' arrest "Let us show how the public will react if an illegal arrest is made. Let us prove that if false cases are made, we will not back down. This is the moment to prove that all the Telugu people are in support of Chandrababu, the true form of honesty and Telugu brilliance. In support of the impeccable politician Chandrababu Naidu, let's raise the voice of the people democratically from 7 pm to 7.05 pm on the 30th Saturday night.," he said.

Allegations against Nara Lokesh in Ring Road scam

The 41A notice instructs Nara Lokesh to appear before a police officer for further investigation in the case. The CID alleged in a memo that Lokesh tried to benefit by changing the order of the inner ring road and also played a key role in the scam. The CID alleged that corrupt activities were committed by highly placed officials in the Andhra government between 2014 to 2019 regarding the designing of the master plan for Andhra Pradesh's capital city Amaravati and the alignment of Ring Road and arterial roads. Lokesh was named accused number 14 in the case.

Developments in Skill Development scam



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday (September 27) posted for hearing on October 3 a plea of Chandrababu Naidu seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in the Skill Development scam case. Naidu had approached the Supreme Court against the High Court order, which declined to quash the FIR last week.

He sought the quashing of the FIR registered by AP CID in the alleged Rs 371 crore Skill Development scam on the ground that the police did not obtain prior sanction from the Governor as mandated under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.