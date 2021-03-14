Last Updated:

AP Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting Underway; YSRCP Leads

Elections to urban local bodies (ULBs) in Andhra Pradesh were held on March 10 eleven months after EC suspended the process for the polls mid-way last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic

Koushik Narayanan
AP Municipal Election
13:19 IST, March 14th 2021
AP Municipal Election Results 2021 live updates: YSRCP wins 30 in Guntur

Guntur - 57 Municipalities 

YSRCP has won 30 seats so far

12:24 IST, March 14th 2021
AP Municipal Election Results 2021 live updates:YSRCP leads im Vishakapatnam

The ruling YSRCP is leading in 27 wards in the first round of counting  in Visakhapatnam

12:21 IST, March 14th 2021
AP Municipal Election Results 2021 live updates: YSRCP leads at Ongole Corporation

Total wards - 50

  • YSRCP-41
  • TDP-6
  • Janasena-1
  • Others-2
11:58 IST, March 14th 2021
AP Municipal Election Results 2021 live updates: YSRCP leads in Nagari district

Counting of votes underway in 22 wards

  • YSRCP- 8
  • TDP- 2
  • Independent - 1
11:39 IST, March 14th 2021
AP Municipal Election Results 2021 live updates: Celebrations begin at YSRCP office in Tadepalli

 

11:39 IST, March 14th 2021
AP Municipal Election Results 2021 live updates: YSRCP leads in Ananthapuramu district

Total No. Of wards Poll Conducted: 337

Counting Completed:  70

  • YSRCP: 55
  • TDP: 14 
  • Independents: 1
  • Balance: 267
11:39 IST, March 14th 2021
AP Municipal Election Results 2021 live updates: YSRCP win in Rayachoti

 

11:39 IST, March 14th 2021
AP Municipal Election Results 2021 live updates: YSRCP says it is leading in all municipalities

 

11:39 IST, March 14th 2021
AP Municipal Election Results 2021 live updates: Counting begins

Elections to urban local bodies (ULBs) in Andhra Pradesh were held on March 10 eleven months after EC suspended the process for the polls mid-way last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The counting of votes polled in the elections to 12 Municipal Corporations, including Greater Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, and 75 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats would be taken up on March 14.

After nominations were filed and scrutiny was completed, the commission had on March 15, 2020, suspended the election process for the ULBs for six weeks in view of COVID-19 and later extended it until further orders. SEC, in February 2021, decided to resume the election process from the stage where it was stopped. Accordingly, it issued notifications to continue the election process from the stage of withdrawal of candidature and hold the polls on March 10.

