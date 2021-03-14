AP Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting Underway; YSRCP Leads

Elections to urban local bodies (ULBs) in Andhra Pradesh were held on March 10 eleven months after EC suspended the process for the polls mid-way last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The counting of votes polled in the elections to 12 Municipal Corporations, including Greater Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, and 75 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats would be taken up on March 14.



After nominations were filed and scrutiny was completed, the commission had on March 15, 2020, suspended the election process for the ULBs for six weeks in view of COVID-19 and later extended it until further orders. SEC, in February 2021, decided to resume the election process from the stage where it was stopped. Accordingly, it issued notifications to continue the election process from the stage of withdrawal of candidature and hold the polls on March 10.