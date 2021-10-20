AP Police Detains TDP Workers Protesting Vandalism Of Party Headquarters; 'Had No Permit'

On Wednesday, police in Andhra Pradesh apprehended many Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers who were protesting vandalism at the party's headquarters in Mangalgiri, Guntur district. TDP's TNTUC (Telugu Nadu Trade Union Council) leaders and workers who were demonstrating in Vijayawada on 20 October, were also detained by police. According to the police, no permission was granted for the protests and bandh.

Police in the Kadapa district has also put TDP leader Lingareddy under house arrest. TDP's Mangalagiri office and K Pattabhi Ram's Vijayawada residence were both vandalised on Tuesday.

The attacks occurred following a press conference conducted by TDP national spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram in which he criticised the state government and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has blamed the incident on workers of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), and the TDP has called for a bandh in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday in response to the attack on its offices and workers.

Andhra Pradesh: TDP calls a statewide bandh today against the vandalism at the party's Central Office in Mangalagiri yesterday. Leaders and workers of TDP's TNTUC (Telugu Nadu Trade Union Council), who were protesting in Vijayawada today, have been detained by Police. pic.twitter.com/goG1lGEY1X — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021

The rift between TDP and YSR Congress Party

On Tuesday, Naidu wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah and spoke with Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan regarding the YSRCP cadres' attack on TDP offices and leaders in the state. Naidu stated that Shah promised to look into the matter and demanded that a formal police complaint be filed over the attacks. Naidu has also sought a thorough investigation of the attacks on TDP offices, as well as the imposition of President's Rule in the state through the use of Article 356 of the Constitution.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Chandrababu Naidu described the ruling YSRCP attacks on their party headquarters as "state-sponsored terrorism" on democracy and a heinous attempt to silence the voice of Andhra Pradesh's main opposition TDP. The YSR Congress Party, on the other hand, has denied any role in the attacks. "The YSRC party has nothing to do with the attacks. Making such abusive statements against a loved CM and leader could have provoked fans of our beloved leader but the party has absolutely nothing to do with what unfolded," YSR Congress Party said in a statement.

(with input from ANI)

Image: PTI/ANI