AP Skill Development Scam: ACB Court Grants Chandrababu Naidu's Custody To CID For 2 Days

In a major setback to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Anti-Corruption Bureau court today handed over his custody to the CID for two days as investigation continues in the multi-crore skill development scam. His quash plea in the case was earlier dismissed by the High Court. Naidu was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds of over Rs 350 crore from the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation.

According to reports, while pronouncing the decision, the court said, "Profligacy is such an esoteric subject, where investigation has to be carried with utmost proficiency by the professionals. At this stage, where the investigation is on fulcrum of attaining finality, this court is not inclined to interfere with the impugned proceedings.” Naidu will be in CID custody till September 24.

Arguing against the quash plea in court, the CID said that the case was under investigation to ascertain all the necessary facts and quashing the arrest would only be possible after the investigation was complete. Naidu’s counsel countered saying the arrest under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act was invalid. Rejecting the argument by Naidu's counsel, the court remarked that the arrest and remand were proper and that the case should be investigated.

As per allegations, the scam took place between the year 2014 to 2019, when Naidu was in power in the state. Following the arrest, Naidu was sent to 14-days judicial custody by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court on September 10.

Now, the same ACB court has ordered a two-day remand to the CID in the case, during which the investigating agency will try to ascertain various facts related to the alleged scam.