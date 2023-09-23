AP Skill Scam Case: After HC Setback, Chandrababu Naidu Moves SC Seeking Quashing Of FIR

TDP Supremo and Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu Saturday (September 23) moved the Supreme Court in the wake of the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissing the FIR quash petition in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by the TDP chief seeking to get the FIR registered against him quashed.

Following the High Court’s dismissal, TDP state president K. Atchen Naidu said the party’s legal wing would approach the Supreme Court.

CID quizzes Naidu

Earlier in the day, the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) began questioning former chief minister and TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

The court allowed questioning of Naidu in the jail premises itself considering the paucity of time, health, and age of the former chief minister, helping him avoid the nearly 200 km-long journey from Rajamahendravaram central prison to the CID office in Mangalagiri.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court in Vijayawada on Friday granted two days' police custody of the 73-year-old Naidu to the CID for further interrogation. The court directed the CID to permit Naidu's counsel to be present within a visible distance during his custody without interference.

The CID has designated Naidu as the main accused in the fibernet case. "This is a case of manipulation of the tender process to allot the work order for Phase 1 of the A.P. Fibernet Project of Rs 330 crore to a preferred company by flouting the rules and manipulating the tender process," the CID said in its statement.