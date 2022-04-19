AP: TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Booked For 'false Allegations' Against Child Welfare Min

In a development, the Kalyandurg town police have registered a case against Telugu Desam Party chief and Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu and his son and MLC Nara Lokesh for making alleged false allegations a day after a 7-month-old girl died on the way to the hospital. Naidu supported the family members’ claims that the police stopped them on their way to allow the victory rally of Women and Child Welfare Minister Usha Sricharan.

However, the Anantapur Superintendent of Police denied the allegations and filed a case against TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh for making false allegations. Police noted that the posts made on social media were provocative. Supporting their claims, the police also produced CCTV footage of the girl’s father proceeding to the hospital without any obstruction. The opposition leader and son were charged for intentionally insulting Minister Usha Sricharan on social media.

Case against Naidu and Lokesh for ‘intentionally insulting' a minister

The parents of the child had earlier alleged that their daughter died due to a delay caused by the barricades placed on the route to the hospital. The family claimed that the blockage in place for the minister’s rally. However, the claim was disputed by SP Fakeerappa Kaginelli, who produced a CCTV footage and the real-time GPS location of the person who brought the baby to the Kalyandurg hospital from their village to back up the police’s claims.

Meanwhile, Kalyandurg rural Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRC) convenor Kongara Bhaskar filed a complaint against Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh against their post on the same. The YSRC leader claimed that the opposition leader was ‘promoting enmity between different groups’ and ‘intentionally insulted the minister’ with the post. The Kalyandurg police registered a case under Section 153 read with 34 of the IPC against Naidu and Lokesh and further probe is now underway.

Andhra Cabinet reshuffle

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy dissolved the entire state cabinet earlier this month in the precursor of a mega overhaul prior to the 2024 Assembly elections. All 24 members tendered their resignations and the new council of ministers is set to be inducted on April 11. The dissolution of the cabinet comes after CM Jagan met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandran at the Raj Bhawan and thereafter, he submitted the list of new ministers to the Governor.

