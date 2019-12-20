Andhra Pradesh To Have 3 Capitals For Decentralised Development

Andhra Pradesh will soon follow South Africa's model and will have three capitals in the state. A six-member expert committee that was constituted by the state government has recommended three capital cities for the legislature, executive and judiciary in the state.

The committee, headed by former IAS officer GN Rao, submitted its report to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday. Interestingly, the three-capital theory, which was the crux of the report, was put forth by Jaganmohan Reddy in the Assembly session on December 17.

READ: Maha will consider law like Andhra Pradesh's Disha: Shinde

Suggestions by the committee

The committee suggested that Visakhapatnam should be made the executive capital from where the Secretariat will carry out its duties. The port city will also have the chief minister’s office. The committee feels that Amaravati should be made the legislative capital and Kurnool should have the High Court with one bench each at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam. The GN Rao panel submitted that the three-capital formula will ensure decentralized development and will put the available resources to the best use with a focus on environment and balanced regional growth.

READ: CM's '3 capitals for Andhra Pradesh' plan may not fructify

Changes in administration

If the committee recommendations are implemented, the budget and winter sessions of the state Assembly will be held at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam.

"The Raj Bhavan and the Assembly will be located between Mangalagiri and Nagarjuna Univesity which is not flood prone.

The flood-prone areas should be avoided and the existing infrastructure should be put to best use," said the commitee.

Taking the Karnataka model into account, the state will be divided into four zones with Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam forming the North zone. East and West Godavari districts along with Krishna district will form the central coastal region. Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore will fall under the South coastal region and the four southwestern districts will be part of the Rayalaseema zone. The four regions will have a Commissionarate which will take care of all the issues of the respective regions.

"The committee has toured all the regions and had taken public opinion receiving 30,000 representations and has extensively toured the 29 villages and has recommended returning the land where there is no need," stated a release by the Andhra Pradesh government.

"The development model would be vertical from Ichchapuram to Nellore developing urban settlements and horizontal by connecting the Krishna Godavari basin and develop canal system and solar energy while Rayalaseema should get the water and comprehensive development," members of the committee said.

READ: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s three capitals idea triggers farmers' protests

READ: Andhra Pradesh: 60-year-old man allegedly harasses minor, absconding