Aparna Yadav Counters Akhilesh's 'Chandajeevi' Jibe, Donates Rs 11 Lakh For Ram Mandir

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav donated Rs 11 lakhs for the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Saturday, distancing herself from the comments and actions of her family and asserting that she was making the donation as per her wishes.

"All I want to say is that I have donated as per my wishes. All my party workers and the people I know, I don't have much time because I have many social engagements and I am a social worker so I collected the money and donated it," said Aparna Yadav while speaking to Republic TV.

Aparna counters Akhilesh

Distancing herself from the shocking statements of her brother-in-law and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav who called the donation collectors of the Ram temple 'chandajeevis', Aparna said, "It will be appropriate to ask this question to him as he has given the statement, I don't want to comment on this. I have always been a Ram Bhakt and Lord Ram is India's identity, and we dream of Ram Rajya."

On the other hand, Aparna refused to comment on the actions of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav, who as the then Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh had ordered the police to open fire at the priests and karsevaks moving towards the Babri Masjid in 1990. "What has passed is in the past. We should live in the present. This generation must become Ram Bhakts and worship him and follow his ideals," said Aparna Yadav.

Massive fund-raising drive for Ram Mandir

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is currently carrying out its month-long mass contact and Contribution Campaign for the construction of the temple. Under this campaign, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to reach out to nearly 55 crore people (11 crore families) in 5 lakh villages through 4 lakh volunteers. Asserting that the only domestic funds will be accepted, the trust has maintained that voluntary donations from Rambhakts will be accepted for which Coupons of ₹ 10, 100, and 1,000 will be available. The fundraising campaign which started from January 14 will end on February 27.

The foundation of the Ram Mandir was laid in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 after the Supreme Court's historic verdict. The construction is expected to be completed in a span of 36-40 months.

