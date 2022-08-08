Apart From Haryana MLAs, Lawmakers From Punjab & Delhi Also Got Threats: Haryana HM Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday informed that the police investigation has found that not just legislators from the state but three MLAs from Punjab and two from Delhi also received threat calls recently. He said that Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) has arrested six people for allegedly making death threats and extortion calls to MLAs.

"Our STF has done a great job in the matter. As per information, an Afghani national had brought the SIM card; IP address was from Pakistan... Our team arrested 6 people from different places," Vij told reporters outside Haryana Assembly.

"About 55 ATM cards, 84 SIM cards, 30-35 chequebooks and mobiles have been recovered from 6 arrested persons. Further investigation is underway... threats have been received by three MLAs from Punjab and two MLAs from Delhi's AAP. IT experts to scrutinize the matter," Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said.

Between June 24 and 28, former MLAs from Haryana received threat calls from multiple phone numbers which were traced to West Asian nations and operated from Pakistan, STF Inspector General of Police (IGP) Satheesh Balan had told reporters last month.

The STF had arrested two members of the gang hailing from Uttar Pradesh, from Mumbai, while the remaining four, all from Bihar, were nabbed from Muzaffarpur.

During the probe, it was revealed that extortion and threats were routed through some Pakistani residents, Vij said.

The accused are not part of any terrorist outfit and were cybercriminals taking advantage of the recent widely publicised happenings of crime in Punjab, the minister said.

"Our police force busted an international gang... have directed STF to investigate thoroughly. In the coming days, the names of many white-collar people can be exposed," Vij said adding that the STF should be commended for the job they have done.