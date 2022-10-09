Apathy At Kejriwal's Vadodara Rally; Lady Faints After Ambulance Gets Delayed Due To Crowd

A case of medical apathy was reported at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's rally in Gujarat's Vadodara on Saturday, October 8, wherein it took one to one and half hours for the ambulance to reach a lady fainted due to the mismanagement of the crowd at the rally.

The incident took place at the Vadodara rally of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday, conducted by Delhi CM and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. A lady fainted reportedly due to the chaos at the rally. An ambulance was called for the lady concerned due to the absence of medical aid at the Kejriwal rally.

#BREAKING | Vadodara: Medical apathy at Kejriwal's rally; injured woman faints after ambulance, stuck in crowd, gets delayed - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/VpO2wPmEHE — Republic (@republic) October 9, 2022

However, the ambulance arrived late as it had been stuck in the crowd. It is reported that the ambulance was not given away due to the presence of the crowd at the rally. Only after some time, the crowd was managed and dispersed on a particular route so that the ambulance could make it to the lady who had fainted. Reportedly, it took about one to one and half hours for the ambulance to reach the fainted lady and provide her medical help.

The lady was shifted to the hospital for further treatment and is said to be in stable condition as of now. Notably, the delay in the arrival of the ambulance was reportedly caused by the mismanagement of the crowd at the AAP rally in Vadodara. Also, the lady could have been treated earlier without delay, if medical services were present at the rally.

Arvind Kejriwal's Vadodara rally

In another major embarrassment for the AAP, thousands of people on Saturday, October 8, were heard chanting 'Modi-Modi!' amid Delhi Chief Minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal's massive roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara ahead of assembly polls. Some were even seen holding placards that read 'Kejriwal Go Back'. Amidst it all, a brawl took place between the police and the protesters.

Notably, after a historic victory in the Punjab Assembly elections, the Kejriwal-led AAP will be contesting from the 182 seats in Gujarat, against the BJP, which has a stronghold in the state.