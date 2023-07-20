APMC Amendment Bill Stalled In Upper House, Handed Over To House Committee For Review

The Legislative Council had handed over the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) Transactions Act Amendment Bill to the House Review Committee. When Speaker Basavaraj Horatti put the decision to refer the committee to vote, 31 votes were cast in favour and 21 against. The Congress government in Karnataka suffered its first setback when it went ahead with the passage of a bill to amend the APMC Act as promised in its election manifesto.

The JD(S) also supported the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party's demand to refer the bill to the House Review Committee. However, JD(S) member Marithibbegowda supported the bill.

While most of the states including the Central government have withdrawn the Act, this is in force in Karnataka, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Minister for Agricultural Marketing Shivanand Patil tried to convince the opposition that the bill was brought as per the request of farmers' organisations.

The previous BJP government had amended the APMC Act to protect the interests of farmers and their rights but this time around sitting in the opposition, the saffron party took a firm stand that the anti-farmer bill brought by the government could not be accepted on the ground that it had promised in its election manifesto.

BJP MLC and state secretary Ravi Kumar told Republic, "Our government in 2020 had amended the APMC law allowing farmers to sell wherever they want. We opposed the rule asking them to trade only in notified markets or yards. We had even removed penalties, which the current Bill proposes to reintroduce. The existing Act is good for farmers as it frees them from the APMC's bureaucratic system and provides them an opportunity to sell wherever they want."

Minister for Agricultural Marketing Shivananda Patil said, "The bill introduced by us protects the interests of the farmers. The farmers weren't gaining profit while trading outside APMCs. Their incomes did not and they didn't get competitive rates."

Amendments which Congress government wants to make -

1) Farmers need to sell produce only in the selected markets.

2) Fines will be imposed if rules are flouted and produce is sold outside the designated markets.