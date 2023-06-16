Apni Party Slams 'B-team' Ghulam Nabi Azad's 'falsehoods' On J&K Assembly Elections  

Apni Party chief spokesperson Javeed Beigh on June 16 responded to the recent statement made by Ghulam Nabi Azad, countering that his party has never remained silent on the matter of assembly elections.

Beigh emphasised that the Apni Party has always been vocal and proactive in its stance on such important political matters. He asserted that the Apni party is committed to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process and will continue to work towards achieving this goal.

Beigh, while reacting to Azad's statement, said he should verify the facts before saying anything. He said the Apni Party is the only political party that always talks about the elections with the Centre. Beigh said 'We've fought for statehood and elections for a long time.' He also said that like the early Apni Party used to get the 'wrong tag', the same is the case with Azad's party, which is known as 'B-team'.

Pertinently, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that the J&K political parties are silent over the delay in assembly polls in the Union Territory.

Azad said that National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah is correct in saying that when other political parties have issues they talk about unity, but that none are raising their voice when elections are not being held in J&K.

No benefit of Opposition unity: Azad

Two days earlier, Ghulam Nabi Azad had said that he sees no benefit of Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. When asked whether he'd been invited to the Patna Opposition meeting called by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Azad said to PTI that he wasn't.

"Opposition unity will be a benefit only when there is something for both sides. There may be a difference in the share of benefits for the two -- it can be 50-50 or 60-40 -- but in this case, both sides have nothing to offer to the other," he said.

Azad raised the matter of West Bengal, pointing out that neither the Congress nor the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had any MLAs there, and he questioned what the Trinamool Congress (TMC) - led by Mamata Banerjee - would stand to gain from an alliance involving the two parties.

"Why would Mamata Banerjee enter into an alliance? What benefit will she get out of it? Similarly, the TMC has no MLA in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. What would the Congress give her in these states? Nothing," he said.

The former CM of J&K noted that the governing YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, headed by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, has no MLA in any other state, while the Congress also has no legislators in the southern state.

"What will the Congress give to him (Reddy) and what will he give to the Congress party?" he remarked while suggesting that "opposition unity" is only a "good photo opportunity" and nothing else.