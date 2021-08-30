Apni Party Urges Centre To Create Environment 'conducive For Free Participation' In J&K

Former minister and Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Monday asked the government to create an atmosphere conducive for parties to freely participate in the political process. The statement of Altaf Bukhari comes at a time when the Central government has been holding meetings to discuss the political and security situation of the disputed valley.

"As the political process is going to be started, an environment should be created so that people from every political party operating here move freely, convey their message freely so that people at the grassroots participate in the political process, "the Apni Party chief said, expressing optimism that the Centre will restore Jammu and Kashmir''s statehood. "I am optimistic that the government of India will restore it. It is committed to Parliament, it is committed to the people of J-K, it is committed to us as Apni Party," he added.

PAGD forgot its promise to Jammu & Kashmir

Altaf Bukhari also took the opportunity to lash out at the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). Wondering if it had forgotten the promise it made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "The PAGD attended two meetings – the all-party meeting with the PM and the opposition parties meet. Did you see any word on Article 370?” he said.

However, recently the chief of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is an integral part of the PAGD, Mehbooba Mufti had refuted allegations that she did not speak about the abrogation of Article 370 during the meetings. She said, "Of course, I raised the matter in the meetings, and added, "it is the responsibility of BJP and Congress to protect the residents of the Union Territory."

Probably in a bid to control the damage, she passed on a message to the Centre in which she said, “What you have robbed us of illegally and unconstitutionally – the identity of J&K – that you have distorted, and the pieces that you did to J&K...correct this mistake, or else it would be too late,” Mufti said. In a bid to explain her point, she compared the situation of the valley to that of war-torn Afghanistan, and added," Understand what is happening in the neighbourhood. Such a big power – America – had to fold their beds and return. You still have an opportunity."