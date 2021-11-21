Ahead of the ongoing talks on conducting assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the senior vice president of the Apni Party, Ghulam Hassan Mir on Sunday voiced his demand for the restoration of J&K's statehood before the union territory moves to elections.

The former Agriculture Minister of Jammu & Kashmir voiced his opinions while speaking at the party convention organised by its youth wing, as reported by PTI. The former minister further expressed his concerns over a series of issues, including growing unemployment and violence in the union territory.

Apni Party Vice President demands restoration of J&K statehood ahead of elections

Further speaking on the issue, Mir demanded that the centre take elaborate and immediate measures to tackle the growing unemployment in the valley. Addressing Apni Party members, he alleged that the people of Jammu & Kashmir have been deprived of their democratic rights.

Ghulam Hasan Mir said, "India is known for its democracy across the world but people of Jammu and Kashmir have been deprived of a democratic government,” as reported by PTI.

Besides, Mir also pitched the need for a solid elected government in the Union territory to manage the emerging circumstances and to deal with the issues being faced by the people. He added significantly to point out that the government should be able to work for the welfare of people of both the regions-- Jammu as well as Kashmir.

"To address the emerging circumstances, Jammu and Kashmir must have an elected government which represents the aspirations of both the Jammu and the Kashmir regions equally," Mir said.

The Apni Party vice president asserted that his party believes in forming a government in J&K that is capable of representing the aspirations of the entire Jammu & Kashmir, as it is important for mitigation of the issues being confronted by the people of the Union territory. He further promised that his party would leave no stone unturned in resolving challenges affecting Jammu and Kashmir's youth.

Apart from this, Mir reiterated his appeal to the central government to restore the statehood of the valley, which was revoked in 2019. "The Centre must restore statehood before holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir," Mir demanded.

With PTI Inputs

Image: Twitter/ PTI