Apology Not Accepted? WB CM Mamata Won't Give Jitendra Tiwari Key Asansol Post Back

Even as TMC leader Jitendra Tiwari returned to Mamata Banerjee's camp after tendering resignation in the aftermath of Suvendu Adhikari's exit, her government seems to be wary of him. The state government led by CM Mamata, who is also the TMC chief, appointed Amarnath Chatterjee as the new civic body chief of the Asansol Municipal Corporation succeeding Jitendra Tiwari. Chatterjee is a member of the nominated Board of Administrators. This comes even as Tiwari apologised to CM Mamata Banerjee after rumours were rife that he will join BJP after resigning from Trinamool.

Earlier when Suvendu Adhikari tendered his resignation, Jitendra Tiwari and other senior leaders - Sunil Mandal, Nityananda Chattopadhyay also resigned. Tiwari was also the first one to slam the TMC government and even before his resignation he had slammed the state government for depriving the industrial town of Asansol of central funds for political reasons. However, later, in a U-turn, Tiwari withdrew his resignation from the party and his post, and apologised for his statements.

TMC vs BJP in West Bengal

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda. Violence has already started in the state ahead of polls, with alleged TMC goons even attacking Nadda while he was on a two-day visit to the state.

Earlier, Dilip Ghosh had also asked his BJP cadre to arm themselves with sticks and give it back to the Trinamool cadre if it comes to it. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state.

