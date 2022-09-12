APP Says 'Gujarat Govt Is Embarrassed' After Ahmedabad Police Denies Raiding Party Office

Even as Ahmedabad Police refuted raiding AAP's office, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party claimed that it was forced to do so owing to the embarrassment faced by the Gujarat government. Addressing a press conference on Monday, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj opined that his party was being targeted as it was on the verge of becoming the no.1 party in Gujarat. Alleging that the cops who arrived at the AAP office didn't have a search warrant, he expressed willingness to produce proof of the raid. According to him, the government couldn't own up to the raid as nothing was recovered from the premises.

AAP legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj remarked, "When the officials of the Gujarat police arrived, they didn't have any warrant. They didn't have any search documents, court documents, or any documents pertaining to the investigation of a criminal case. They forcefully entered the AAP office and checked our computers, registers, diaries, and documents. They questioned people about where they stayed. This raid went on for two hours and the Gujarat Police didn't get anything."

He added, "Whenever an allegation is levelled against BJP, BJP says it is not true. In the entire country, MLAs were bought and pressure was put on them to join BJP by ED and CBI. There are dozens of such examples. But BJP says there is nothing called Operation Lotus. I challenge BJP in this press conference. We will furnish proof of the raid including the names of the officials who participated in it. The media should promise us to directly ask a question about the raids to the Gujarat CM."

AAP Chief Spokesperson Shri @Saurabh_MLAgk Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/UrwWDVVS2h — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 12, 2022

कल आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यालय पर अहमदाबाद शहर पुलिस द्वारा रेड करने में आई, ऐसा समाचार सोशल मीडिया से ज्ञात हुआ है.

*इस प्रकार का कोई रेड अहमदाबाद शहर पुलिस के द्वारा करने में नहीं आई है* — Ahmedabad Police 👮‍♀️અમદાવાદ પોલીસ (@AhmedabadPolice) September 12, 2022

'BJP shaken by support received by AAP'

Commenting on the alleged raids at AAP's Ahmedabad office, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "The BJP has been badly shaken by the immense support it is getting from the people of Gujarat. A storm is blowing in Gujarat in favour of AAP After Delhi, now they started raiding in Gujarat too. Nothing was found in Delhi, nothing was found in Gujarat too. We are staunch honest and patriotic people". At present, the AAP supremo is on a two-day visit to Gujarat where he will interact with various sections of the society and announce promises for the Assembly polls.

The slew of 'guarantees' declared by AAP so far include free electricity up to 300 units, an unemployment allowance of Rs.3000, 10 lakh government jobs, a monthly salary of Rs.10,000 for every sarpanch, a monthly allowance of Rs.1000 for every woman aged 18 and above and farm loan waiver. AAP is seeking to emerge as an alternative in Gujarat where the politics revolved around BJP and Congress. The saffron party has been in power in the state since 1995.