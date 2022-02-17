Appeal voters in Coimbatore not to disappoint like in Assembly polls: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Coimbatore, Feb 17 (PTI) DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday asked the people of Coimbatore not to disappoint his party in the urban civic body polls, as was done in the State assembly polls nine months ago.

Though there was huge response and heavy crowd during the campaign at the time of assembly polls in the district, DMK failed to win a single seat as all the 10 seats were bagged by the AIADMK, the party's youth wing secretary said while seeking votes for the candidates of the DMK-led front at various places in the city.

There was a problem in 'believing the voters' in Coimbatore due to past experience and hope this time the people will give a massive victory to the DMK-led front, he said.

Stating that the 9-month old dispensation led by Chief Minister M K Stalin has implemented various schemes for the benefit of Coimbatore, he said the government was successful in vaccinating almost all the population against COVID-19.

Alleging that the previous AIADMK regime has left the treasury empty with Rs 6 lakh crore debt, the DMK government was fulfilling its election promises one after the other, like reduction of milk and petrol prices, paying Rs 4,000 as compensation for coronavirus-affected people, the party leader said. PTI NVM HDA HDA

