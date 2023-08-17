Appealing To Reconsider: Shivakumar On Order To Release 10,000 Cusecs Cauvery Water For TN

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on August 17 said that the state government has received instruction to release 10,000 cusecs of Cauvery river water for Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days. This comes after the Tamil Nadu government approached the Supreme Court on August 14 with a plea requesting directions for the Karnataka government to release 24,000 cusecs of water daily for its standing crops.

Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar said that the state government will appeal to reconsider the order because Karnataka itself is facing a water shortage. "We have got an instruction that we have to release 10,000 cusecs for 15 days. You all know that there is a lot of shortage of water. Due to the non-availability of water, we are facing severe drought. We are appealing to the authority to reconsider the decision," the Deputy CM said.

Earlier this week, Shivakumar, who is also the Minister in charge of Water Resources, said that there was no need for the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government to urgently approach the Supreme Court.

"We are ready to give water to Tamil Nadu, considering the availability of water, the state's drinking water requirements, and understanding the feelings of our farmers. So I'm unable to understand why Tamil Nadu is showing such an urgency," Shivakumar said. As for the DMK government, it argued that it approached the apex court as the Congress-led Karnataka government changed its stand and reduced only 8,000 cusecs.

BJP attacks Congress government over the Cauvery issue

The BJP and JD(S) have accused the Congress dispensation of 'betraying' the people of the state and its farmers for the sake of politics by agreeing to release Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu.

"Congress along with other parties recently launched the I.N.D.I.A alliance and their partner in Tamil Nadu is DMK. This government releasing water to Tamil Nadu shortly after them (TN government) raising the issue seems to be aimed at pleasing them and keeping them in good books for the sake of managing the alliance for the Lok Sabha polls," BJP leader and former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said.

Bommai also alleged that Tamil Nadu has overused the Cauvery water for its crops. "Tamil Nadu's Kuruvai crop is 1.80 lakh hectares for which 32 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) water has to be released, but this time they have grown in about 4 lakh hectares and 60 TMC water is already used," he said.