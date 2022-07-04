Appeasement & Terrorism Thrive Under Congress Govts: MP CM On Udaipur & Amravati Killings

Appeasement and terrorism thrive under Congress governments, stated Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday, citing the horrific beheading of a tailor in Rajasthan and the killing of a chemist in Maharashtra allegedly for supporting Nupur Sharma.

In Maharashtra, Congress was an alliance member of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government that collapsed last Wednesday.

“The Congress always indulged in the politics of appeasement. Terrorism and injustice rise under Congress rule,” Chouhan said while addressing a public meeting in Jabalpur to drum up support for BJP’s candidates in the urban civic polls.

Referring to the killing of the tailor in Udaipur, Chouhan said in Rajasthan people's throats are slit under Congress rule. "One such case came to light in Maharashtra where (Congress) government was in power. Now that government has collapsed,” he added.

Two killed over post supporting Nupur Sharma

Former party spokesperson Nupur Sharma was suspended by BJP amid a huge outrage over her comments on Prophet Mohammad which she made during a TV debate.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was killed last week by two men for allegedly sharing a social media post supporting Sharma. The accused also posted videos online, stating that they were avenging an insult to Islam. Days later, a man in Maharashtra's Amravati was stabbed in the neck and killed for allegedly uploading a post backing Nupur Sharma.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Chouhan said BJP strongly believes in respecting all sections of society and all faiths.

(With inputs from agency)