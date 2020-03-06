'Apprised HM about Various Critical & Worrisome Facets Of Governance In WB': Guv Dhankar

On Friday, West Bengal Governor met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in New Delhi, where he allegedly 'expressed anguish' over the law and order situation in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state. Tweeting on his visit the governor said that 'various critical and worrisome facets of governance in West Bengal' were discussed.

Had more than half an hour productive meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his Parliament House. Apprised the Union Minister about my perspective on various critical and worrisome facets of governance in the State of West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/UdIjUSmYjm — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) March 6, 2020

'Funds funneled to propagate political agenda'

Speaking on his visit Governor Dhankar also highlighted the probe that he had launched regarding the state's government's usage of public funds for anti-CAA advertisements. Previously as well, the Bengal Court had directed that the state government could not use public funds to advertise messages against CAA, soon after the governor's office wrote to the Principal Secretary launching a probe into the same.

"They are propagating political agenda of the ruling party. This is unacceptable. No government can use public funds except for the welfare of the people in accordance with the law. In this case, to propagate a campaign, funds have been funneled in contrast to law, only to advance their agenda," said Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

'Discussed issues of grave concern'

Recently while addressing a public meeting in Kaliaganj, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee contended that people who had come from Bangladesh were Indian citizens. She assured them that there was no need for them to apply for citizenship again. Pointing out that they had voted in the Lok Sabha as well as Assembly elections, she asked them not to believe the utterances of BJP leaders.

Seemingly hinting on the issue Jagdeep Dhankar said, "There have been several other issues, which I don't want to share with media, but they are issues of grave concern and of sensitive nature. The state is a strategically located state of the country, due to which it has certain unique problems. I expressed my serious concern to the Home Minister in the national interest."

