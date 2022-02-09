In a sensational claim on Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that he was approached to help in toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. In a letter addressed to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu, he claimed that some persons had warned him that his refusal to assist in this mission will lead to the imprisonment of more Ministers and leaders of the ruling coalition to force midterm Assembly elections in the state. Moreover, Raut asserted that ED is trying to falsely implicate him in some cases after he turned down the offer to destabilise the Maharashtra government.

Sanjay Raut noted, "About a month ago, I was approached by certain people and told to assist them in toppling the state government in Maharashtra. They wanted me to be instrumental in such endeavour so that the state can be forced into midterm election. I refused to be a part to any such clandestine agenda which was being pursued upon which I was warned that my refusal could lead to my paying a very heavy price."

"I was even told that my fate could be like that of former union railway minister who spent many years behind the bars. I was even warned that apart from me, two other senior ministers in the Cabinet of the state of Maharashtra as well as two other senior leaders in Maharashtra would also be sent behind the bars under the PMLA which would lead to midterm elections in the state of Maharashtra with all important leaders in the state behind the bars," he elaborated. At present, ex-state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is behind the bars in a money laundering case.

Here is Sanjay Raut's full letter:

'Direct attack on my right to speak'

Citing a specific instance in his letter to the Vice President, Raut claimed that the ED was trying to pressurise the persons who sold one acre of land to him nearly 17 years ago to give a statement that they received some cash from him over and above the agreement value. He made it clear that the individuals who sold a small piece of land to him in 2012-13 are facing a similar kind of harassment. According to the parliamentarian, the central agency had no right to inquire into these transactions as he had declared these properties in his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha.

Giving another example, he said, "My daughter got married on November 29, 2021. The ED and other agencies' personnel are summoning, intimidating and threatening the decorators and other vendors of the wedding event so as to extract statements from them that they received Rs.50 lakh from me in cash. On refusal of these people to partake such endeavour, the ED and other agencies' personnel are continuously harassing them". Furthermore, Raut alleged that the ED had unlawfully detained 28 persons in this connection and was forcing them to admit receiving money from him in cash.

Seeking the intervention of Venkaiah Naidu, the Rajya Sabha MP appealed, "I perceive these attempts by the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies as a direct attack on my right to speak freely in the House and outside the House. I perceive it as an attack on our democracy. I perceive the recent attacks on people known and unknown to me to have been occasioned due to my refusal to partake in conspiring to topple the state government in Maharashtra. I urge you to not just take note of the abuse of power to perpetuate intimidation and harassment on members of the Rajya Sabha but also to speak up and take action."