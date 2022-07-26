'Appropriate Action Taken In Margaret Alva's Case, FIR Filed': Ministry Of Telecom Sources

Appropriate action has been taken in the complaint filed by the Opposition's Vice President candidate, Margaret Alva, Ministry of Telecom sources said on Tuesday. On Monday, July 25, senior Congress leader Margaret Alva allegedly fell prey to cyber fraud even as she pinned the blame on BJP. The Ministry of Telecom sources has assured that BSNL has filed an FIR in the matter.

Appropriate action has been taken in the complaint filed by Margaret Alva. BSNL has filed an FIR in the matter: Ministry of Telecom Sources on Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva's allegations (in the attached pic) pic.twitter.com/xlJDcGj3t6 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

On Monday, July 25, Margaret Alva addressed government-owned telecommunication companies MTNL and BSNL and complained that she was unable to make or receive calls after speaking to some BJP leaders about her candidature. She also attached a photo that contained a purported communication from an MTNL with the message that the user's SIM card will be blocked within 24 hours after the e-KYC was suspended.

Taking a dig at the Centre, she tweeted, "If you restore the phone, I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight".

There is a sharp spike in fraudulent incidents wherein @MTNLOfficial’s name & logo are being used to commit cyber fraud. Mobile customers receive WhatsApp messages from miscreants on the pretext of KYC updation to retrieve confidential information.@DCP_CCC_Delhi pic.twitter.com/j7HFOVCbxZ — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 19, 2022

Alva went on to level snooping charges against the Union government on Tuesday. She claimed, "The fear that ‘Big Brother’ (a reference to George Orwell's '1984') is always watching & listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in ‘new’ India.

The fear that ‘Big Brother’ is always watching & listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in ‘new’ India. MPs & leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers & talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy. — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) July 26, 2022

MTNL had warned of the scam

It is important to mention that on July 19, the Delhi Police warned customers of a cyber fraud carried out in the name of MTNL. It revealed that miscreants send WhatsApp messages such as "Dear customer, your MTNL Sim Card Aadhaar e-KYC has been suspended. Your SIM card will be blocked within 24 hours. Call immediately" to retrieve confidential information of the customers. This message is almost identical to the one tweeted by Alva a day earlier indicating that she has been duped.

Ps. You need my KYC now? pic.twitter.com/Ps9VxlGNnh — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) July 25, 2022

The term of office of the 13th Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu will end on August 10, 2022. The Election Commission has announced that the next Vice Presidential election will be held on 6 August 2022 and the counting of the votes will also be held on the same day. While the NDA has fielded former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, the joint Opposition has picked ex-Rajasthan Governor Margaret Alva.

The Vice President is elected by an electoral college where Members of Parliament from both Houses of Parliament - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - will cast their vote. The voting is done by secret ballot.